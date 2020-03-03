Digital Health Technologies Market 2020-2026 || Key Players – Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe), AT&T Intellectual Property. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Athenahealth (US)

Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The Digital Health Technologies market research report is generated with a combination of detailed industry insights, and use of latest tools and technology. The study of this market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The Digital Health Technologies market research report plays a key role in developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion.

Global Digital Health Technologies Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 44.32 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 62.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the number of smartphone users.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the digital health technologies market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe), AT&T Intellectual Property. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Athenahealth (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc (US), McKesson Corporation (US), eClinicalWorks, Agfa-Gevaert Group (US), Allscripts (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Abbott (US), CardioNet (US), Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlobalMed (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), OMRON Corporation (Japan), among others.

Digital health technology is the blend of digital and genomic technologies. These technologies are used for health and healthcare to enhance the efficacy of healthcare delivery, to make medicines more precise and efficient. These technologies include hardware and software, as it is concerned with the development of interconnected health systems to improve the use of computational technologies.

According to U.A.E’s National Health Insurance Company, there were 325,000 health apps available in 2017, and approximately 3.6 billion apps were downloaded by the users in the same year across the world. This significant number is act as a market growth.

Digital Health Technologies Market : By Technology

Tele-healthcare

mHealth

Health Analytics

Digital Health Systems

Digital Health Technologies Market : By Product

Wearable Devices

Healthcare Information Systems

Digital Health Technologies Market : By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Digital Health Technologies Market : By End User

B2B

B2C

Digital Health Technologies Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

In Qualcomm Technologies International announced that they get support for the Google Assistant and Google Fast Pair on the Qualcomm® Smart Headset Platform.

In April 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Digital Health China introduced SHINEFLY, a tele-radiology application and services platform, which offers customizable, scalable cloud-based solution for image management to store, view, retrieve, and analyze medical images, remotely.

Global digital health technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital health technologies market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers Digital Health Technologies Market share appraisals for regional and global levels
Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the Digital Health Technologies Market size has been provided.

