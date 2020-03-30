Digital Health Market 2019 to 2027 – Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts Koninklijke Philips N.V. and more

Detail Analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the Digital Health market. Along with this regional analysis of the market which includes North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Forecast till 2027

Digital health has become popular in recent years with growing deployment of digital health platforms such as mobile health, telehealth, and other wireless solutions across hospitals and nursing homes so as to provide patients with real time healthcare services. The digital health has grown from robotics to transform surgical procedures and 3D printers printing human organs the path for digital health market expansion. Digital health industry is expected to become one of the most advanced healthcare sector in the future.

The market of digital health is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the factors such as technological advancements in healthcare IT, favorable government regulations are driving the digital health market. Moreover, increasing venture capital funding including private equity and corporate venture capital in the health IT, growing security concerns for patient data will foster market growth opportunities in the digital health market.

Leading Market Players:

1.Cerner Corporation

2. McKesson Corporation

3. Agfa-Gevaert Group

4. Allscripts

5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6. Athenahealth, Inc.

7. Epic Systems Corporation

8. GE Healthcare

9. Alphabet Inc.

10. Siemens Healthineers

11. WellCare Health Plans

The Global Digital Health Market is segmented on the basis of product, component, and end-user. The product segment includes wearable devices, and healthcare information systems (HIS). The segment of wearable devices is further classified into, digital therapeutic devices and diagnostic & monitoring devices. On the digital therapeutic devices basis market is segmented as, respiratory therapy devices, pain management devices, insulin pumps devices, and rehabilitation devices. The segment of healthcare information systems (HIS) is further classified into, computerized physician order entry (CPOE), mHealth, clinical decision support system (CDSS), and EHR/EMR. Based on component, the digital health market is segmented as, services, hardware and software. Based on end user, the market is classified as B2B and B2C.

North America is expected to be the largest contributor in the overall revenue generation in digital health market, due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases along with increasing geriatric population, rising the use of electronic health data will boost market growth in the region. However, Asia-Pacific digital health market is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to rapid implementation of telehealth & mobile health technology along with growing joint ventures for digital health solution in the region are factors further propelling the growth.

