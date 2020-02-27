Digital Franking Machine Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Digital Franking Machine Market
Key Players Operating in the Global Digital Franking Machine Market
- Pitney Bowes Ltd.
- Neopost Ltd.
- Frama UK Ltd
- Francotyp Postalia Mailing
- Annodata Ltd.
- Ashcroft
- Digital Communication Systems Ltd.
- Digital Solutions Ltd.
- European Postal Services Ltd.
- FPIMS Southern Ltd.
- Kane Mailing Systems Ltd.
- Mailcoms Ltd
- The Mailing Room
- Mailing Systems Ltd.
- Nationwide Franking Sense Ltd.
- NCS Group Ltd.
- North Time and Data Limited
- Northern Services
- OMM Group
- NSL Mailing
- Totalpost Services, PLC
- Westmore Business Systems Ltd.
- Twofold Ltd.
Global Digital Franking Machine Market: Research Scope
Global Digital Franking Machine Market, by Industry
- Manufacturing
- Packaging
- Transportation & Logistics
- Retail
- Government
- Others
Global Digital Franking Machine Market, by Printing Mechanism
- Inkjet
- Laser
- Impact
Global Digital Franking Machine Market, by Color Support
- Multicolor
- Monochrome
Global Digital Franking Machine Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordics
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
