Digital Forensics Market Perspective by Comprehensive Analysis Growth Prediction to 2027: SafeBack and X-Ways Forensics. Whereas, The Coroner’s Toolkit, Data Dump

Digital forensics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type, Component and End-User. Digital forensics market is expected to grow to US$ 6.95 billion by 2025 from US$ 3.08 billion in 2017.

As new technologies evolve, lawbreakers find distinct methods to use these technologies to obligate crimes. With the explosion of web technologies almost all major businesses in the world have web presence thus exposing their data to legitimate and illegitimate users. Computers, mobile devices and clouds and IoT have become intrinsic part of our lives. Businesses have streamlined their operation saving millions of dollars because of the web technologies and services. Because of such intricate involvement of technology in all aspects of our lives, it also has become legal evidence in both civil and criminal cases. Digital evidences admitted in courts could be any file or fragment recovered from the storage devices such as email, browsing history, graphics, photographs, or application documents. These files may be undeleted or deleted.

Some of the key players contributing significantly to the market are FireEye, Inc., LogRythm, Inc., Magnet Forensics, Inc., AccessData, and R3 Digital Forensics.

Digital forensics application has propelled exponentially in the last few years with large number of industry verticals embracing these tools for data recovery and other purposes. However, the application of digital forensics faces quite a few challenges that are categorized as technical legal and resource challenges. Digital forensics being one of those technologies that enables a user of this tool to identify the criminal behind data losses and also recover the lost data, the technology also plays as a hiding face for the criminals which is one of the major challenges for digital forensics. The reason for the criminals hiding behind digital forensics is that the digital evidences are easy to modify, remove and hide. These hiding activities are termed as anti-forensic techniques and are various types that include encryption, steganography, covert channel, data hiding in storage space, residual data wiping, tail obfuscation, attacking the tools and attacking the investigators.

Also, time is a limiting factor in the investigations of criminal data. Searching through a large volume of data for back-tracking and recovery could be one of the most daunting tasks for an organization. In volatile memory forensics, since the data stored in the volatile memory is ephemeral, user activities are overwritten in the volatile memory. Therefore investigators can analyze only recent information that is stored on the volatile memory. This reduces the forensic value of the data for the investigation. Also, damaged data sources are quote tough to be used in investigations. Apart from this, there are a few legal challenges associated with digital forensics that limit the rapid growth of this market. Privacy is also important to any organization or victim.

The open software are the one that are available for free to the customers, whereas the commercial software are those that provide paid services. Some of the popular commercial forensics software comprises of EnCase Forensic, AccessData FTK, Nuix, Vogon Forensic Software, SafeBack and X-Ways Forensics. Whereas, The Coroner’s Toolkit, Data Dump, Grep and mb5sum are some of the widely used free forensics software available.

The APAC market is bifurcated into countries: Australia, China, India, Japan, and rest of APAC. The APAC region comprises a broad geographical footprint that embeds large number of industrial and economic growth which foresee huge adoption of digital forensics. However, only some of the developed countries such as China and Japan have readily adopted digital forensics in various sectors, otherwise the technology is still in the developing phase in other majority countries of APAC.

