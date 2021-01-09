Digital English Language Learning Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Driving Factors, Growth Analysis, Companies and Forecast to 2026

Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2020 Research Report gives industry growth, size, share, trends, opportunities and forecast 2026 into their research database. World Digital English Language Learning market research report provides the newest industry data revenue and, allowing you to identify the market segmentation and end users driving factor which is influenced on the business?

Synopsis:-

English is spoken by more than one billion people worldwide and is the second most popular language to learn after Mandarin. ELT programs are gaining momentum because of globalization, urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities. With the advent of the Internet, information and communications technology (ICT) tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats. Digital English language learning comprises digital content and products that facilitate the learning of languages through ICT tools.

Increased number of student enrollment for graduate schools to English speaking countries iIconsidered to be the primary contributor to the growth of this market. In the higher education segment, universities in the US, Australia, the UK, and Canada require applicants to pass language tests such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and International English Language Testing System (IELTS). In an attempt to excel in these tests students are compelled to enroll in private English language training (ELT) institutions. This development has led to significant demand for ELT in countries like India and China, where each year, the number of graduates moving to countries like UK and US for advanced studies is growing at a notable rate. This rise in the number of English language learners will augment the growth of the global digital English language learning market during the forecast period.

The global digital English language learning market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional manufacturers. With international players increasing their footprint in the market, regional manufacturers are finding it difficult to compete with them, especially on features of quality, technology, and pricing. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further due to the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and increasing number of M&A.

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next several years. Countries in the region have started introducing formal English language education from the first year of junior secondary schools. Countries such as China and South Korea are keen on increasing English language skills among students. As a result, these countries are investing heavily in English language courses, making them the top revenue contributors globally. Also, the rise in the number of students migrating to western countries such as the US and the UK is another factor contributing to the growth of the English learning market in the region.

The Global Digital English Language Learning Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Digital English Language Learning market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Digital English Language Learning Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 92 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Segmentation by Key Companies:

This report includes following top manufacturers in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

Berlitz Languages

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

EF Education First

inlingua

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

LearnCube

McGraw-Hill Education

Onwards Learning

OKpanda

Oxford University Press

Rosetta Stone

Transparent Language

Voxy

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Digital English Language Learning market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Geographically, this market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Digital English Language Learning market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Digital English Language Learning Market Classifications:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wearable technology

Smartphones

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 education

Higher education

