Digital diabetes management Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2025 | Medtronic PLC , Hoffmann-La Roche , Dexcom, Inc. , Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag.

Global digital diabetes management market research report lists the leading competitors: Medtronic PLC, Hoffmann-La Roche, Dexcom, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Tidepool, Glooko, Inc., Lifescan, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Agamatrix, Inc.

Global digital diabetes management market to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2025.

Global Digital diabetes management Market valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise solutions for diabetes management and increasing penetration of digital platforms are some key trends supplementing the growth of the global digital diabetes management market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Key driving factors for the digital diabetes management market are rising prevalence of diabetes coupled with the changing lifestyles that results in to unhealthy dietary habits and patterns. According the Health Metrics – American Heart Association, in 2010 the prevalence of diabetes for adults was recorded to be 6.4% globally. This is expected to increase and reach up to 7.7% by the end of 2030, across the globe. Similarly, as per the MRC United Kingdom 2015, the estimated diabetes prevalence for adults between age group of 20-79 worldwide was around 387 million in 2014 which is estimated to reach around 592 million people by 2023. As a result, people suffering from diabetes are prone to nerve damages which are expected to boost the growth of the digital diabetes management market during the forecast period of 2018-2025. Furthermore, increasing diabetes related health expenditure in emerging countries offers lucrative growth prospects for the digital diabetes management market across the globe. However, high cost associated with devices along with the low penetration rate are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The qualitative research report on ‘Digital diabetes management market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Digital diabetes management market:

Market Segmentation:

By product and services (devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms and services) Type (handheld devices and wearable devices) End-user (Self/Home Healthcare, Hospitals & Specialty Diabetes Clinics and academic & research institutes)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

