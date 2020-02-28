Digital Banking Platform Market to Reach US$ 8.67 Bn at a CAGR of 12.07% in 2027

“The global digital banking platform market was valued at US$ 3.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.67 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.07% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.”

Digital banking platform as a comprehensive omnichannel platform that helps banks and financial institutions in streamlining and managing all of their digital customer interactions. Digital banking platforms serve as a foundation for a digital bank and enable banks to offer innovative digital products and services to customers. The implementation of these platforms results in improved customer experience and reduced costs while allowing banks to meet compliance requirements.

The increasing digital transformation revolution in banking industry presents a massive opportunity for digital banking platform providers as they enable banks to launch digital services faster and enhance the customer experience. In addition to this, the proliferation of smart devices, easy availability of internet, the advancement of IoT, and in Artificial Intelligence have been increasing exponentially, which is further leading to the increasing need of mobile/digital-first strategy among banks.

Rising demand for smart mobile devices and digital banking services among consumers

The demand for smartphones and other consumer devices is witnessing immense growth in both developed and developing countries majorly due to technology advancements and digital services that are offered by various industries. In the current scenario, consumer devices are being widely used by consumers for availing multiple digital services. Consumer devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, etc. have become an integral part of today’s consumers’ lives. The rising disposable income level and increasing demand for better services from customers are some of the factors that are driving the adoption of smart devices.

The preference of customers while availing banking services is changing fast towards mobile and online banking. A significant number of users are now accessing their bank accounts either by mobile apps or mobile browsers. Therefore, banks need to make sure that they adapt to the changing banking channels to cater, cross-sell, and up-sell to mobile consumers. Digital banking platforms allow the bank to transition into the digital ecosystem through easily deployable and customized solutions. Interactive mobile banking apps and websites result in enhanced customer experience and turn increase customer loyalty. The increasing demand for smartphones will drive the number of digital banking customers in the near future, which in turn boost the demand of digital banking platform solution among banks.

Evolving ecosystems due to collaborations between traditional banks and fintech companies

With changing customer preferences, today’s banks are shifting fast towards digital channels. Various banking services are now commonly available through convenient digital channels. However, to deliver exceptional customer experiences and survive in the highly competitive banking industry, banks need to move towards a much broader digital shift. To meet expectations of both digital and non-digital consumers, banks are now adopting omnichannel banking, which helps in maintaining traditional service channels and optimizing them to meet the customer needs.

