Digital Badges Market 2020 by Type (Virtual Badges, Real Badges) by Application (Military, Entertainment Games, Education,) with CAGR 29.3% by 2025 and Top Companies Analysis- Youtopia, Badge craft, Pearson Education, Make waves

Global Digital Badges Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increased emphasis on gamification, the concept of experimental learning through the elements of games and gamification is gaining traction in the market. This led to an increase in incorporation of elements of gamification in the curriculum of many educational institutions, especially the ones catering to the K-12 sector. Certain games mechanics such as points, badges, and other virtual reward systems are involved in the gamification of classes and content. The advent of e-learning and online learning is another factor that has kickstarted the concept of gamification. Such technologies enable parents and students to compare the learning processes with peers and conduct self-assessment of their performance in the classroom

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Youtopia, Badge craft, Pearson Education, Make waves, Basno. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

By Type:

 Virtual Badges

 Real Badges

By Application:

 Military

 Entertainment Game

 Education

 Other

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Digital Badges Company.

