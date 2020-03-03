Digestive Health Supplements Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period,2018 – 2028

Digestive Health Supplements Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Digestive Health Supplements is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Digestive Health Supplements in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Digestive Health Supplements Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

Life sciences companies in various parts of the world are striving to come out with supplements with novel action on gut health. Recently, an Australian-based life sciences company Anatara Lifesciences has come out with a health supplement that has the potential to reprogram the gut microbiome. The company has been attracted toward the incredible potential of gastrointestinal health industry. The product will effect both colon and small intestine, and contains an enzyme from pineapple stem as one of the active ingredients. The ingredient has the potential to treat inflammation and consequent diarrhea caused by IBD and IBS. Particularly, the ingredients in the digestive health supplements can restore hemostasis in gut microbiome. Moreover, in the coming years, the company intends to test its supplement in carefully planned human clinical trial.

Several other companies eye a large unmet need in the digestive health supplements market for treating diarrhea. They are also investment sizably in clinical trials to earn scientific backing for their products.

Some of the key players in the digestive health supplements market are:

Nestec SA

Nutrica NV

Lonza Group

Alimentary Health Limited

Global Digestive Health Supplements Market: Regional Assessment

Among the various regions in the digestive health supplements market, the market is growing at a rapid pace. The growth is spurred by growing investments by life sciences companies on developing supplements for treating a range of chronic inflammatory diseases. A growing body of clinical studies on digestive supplements has also cemented the potential of the regional market over the past few years. Other key regions in the digestive health supplements market are Europe and Asia Pacific.

