DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market Surprising Growth: Amgen Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Angimmune LLC

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global Digeorge syndrome drug market are Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, Bausch Health, Natera, Inc, Roche Sequencing, Enzyvant, Progenity, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Angimmune LLC, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., CELGENE CORPORATION, CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., IMV Inc, Karyopharm, Neon Therapeutics, Novartis AG and many others.
Global DiGeorge syndrome drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growing incidence of DiGeorge syndrome’s population and the development of newer therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth.
Market Drivers
- Vulnerable pediatric population of DiGeorge syndrome
- Emergence of drugs for treating serious disease such as CNS disorders and cardiovascular diseases associated with DiGeorge syndrome
- Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving DiGeorge syndrome therapeutics market
Market Restraints
- Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable
- Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market
- Inadequate knowledge about DiGeorge syndrome in some developing countries
Segmentation: Global DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market
By Therapy Type
- Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy
- Hormone Replacement Therapy
By Treatment
- Medication
- Vitamin D and Calcium
- Surgery
- Palatoplasty
- Heart defects
- Others
By Route of administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Enzyvant’s drug candidate RVT-802, a tissue-based regenerative therapy received the FDA acceptance of Biologic License Application (BLA) as well as Priority Review status for the treatment of pediatric congenital athymia associated with complete DiGeorge Anomaly (cDGA), CHARGE syndrome, and FOXN1 deficiency. If approved, it will be the first drug used for the treatment of DiGeorge syndrome and turning it into a potential blockbuster commercial milestone for Enzyvant.
- In September 2017, Enzyvant received Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the FDA for RVT-802, a tissue-based regenerative therapy for treatment of congenital athymia associated with complete DiGeorge Syndrome. The FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation will enable to receive a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher upon approval of Biologic License Application (BLA).
