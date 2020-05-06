DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market Surprising Growth: Amgen Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Angimmune LLC

The Global DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market report is a great resource that provides present as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. Further, the statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are denoted very properly in the report by using charts, tables or graphs. The report is mainly distributed to the users in the form of PDF or spreadsheet or PPT (if asked by the client). You can confidently trust the information provided in this DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market research report as it is derived only from the valuable and genuine resources.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global Digeorge syndrome drug market are Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, Bausch Health, Natera, Inc, Roche Sequencing, Enzyvant, Progenity, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Angimmune LLC, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., CELGENE CORPORATION, CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., IMV Inc, Karyopharm, Neon Therapeutics, Novartis AG and many others.

Global DiGeorge syndrome drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growing incidence of DiGeorge syndrome’s population and the development of newer therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth.

Market Drivers

Vulnerable pediatric population of DiGeorge syndrome

Emergence of drugs for treating serious disease such as CNS disorders and cardiovascular diseases associated with DiGeorge syndrome

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving DiGeorge syndrome therapeutics market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about DiGeorge syndrome in some developing countries

Segmentation: Global DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market

By Therapy Type

Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

By Treatment

Medication Vitamin D and Calcium

Surgery Palatoplasty Heart defects Others



By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

Enzyvant’s drug candidate RVT-802, a tissue-based regenerative therapy received the FDA acceptance of Biologic License Application (BLA) as well as Priority Review status for the treatment of pediatric congenital athymia associated with complete DiGeorge Anomaly (cDGA), CHARGE syndrome, and FOXN1 deficiency. If approved, it will be the first drug used for the treatment of DiGeorge syndrome and turning it into a potential blockbuster commercial milestone for Enzyvant. In September 2017, Enzyvant received Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the FDA for RVT-802, a tissue-based regenerative therapy for treatment of congenital athymia associated with complete DiGeorge Syndrome. The FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation will enable to receive a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher upon approval of Biologic License Application (BLA).

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global Digeorge syndrome drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

