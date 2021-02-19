Dietary Supplement Market 2019 Size, Share | Abbott Laboratories; Amway; Bayer; Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques; Pfizer; Glanbia; Carlyle Group;

Dietary Supplement Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Dietary Supplement Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Key Players in the Dietary Supplement Market Report:

The major players included in the global dietary supplement market forecast are Abbott Laboratories; Amway; Bayer; Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques; Pfizer; Glanbia; Carlyle Group; Archer Daniels Midland; Nu Skin Enterprises; NBTY Inc.; Herbalife International; GlaxoSmithKline; Bionova Lifesciences; and Nature’s Sunshine Forms among others.

Scope of The Dietary Supplement Market Report:

User attitude is very optimistic regarding dietary supplements with included wellness and health benefits. Increasing healthcare costs, increasing geriatric population, food innovation, changing lifestyle, expectations regarding their higher costs, and medical discoveries have assisted the product demand as well as the global market growth.

Dietary supplement is described as a product aimed to supplement the diet and has any of a number of elements such as: herbs, minerals, vitamins, or other amino or botanical acids. Dietary supplements are intended to be consumed orally and come in capsule, pill, powder, tablet, or liquid form.

By ingredient, the global dietary supplement market is divided into botanicals, vitamins, minerals, protein & amino acids, enzymes, and others. By product the global dietary supplement market is divided into tablets, capsules, powder, liquid, soft gels, and gel caps. By application the global dietary supplement market is divided into additional supplements, medicinal supplements, and sports supplements. By distribution channel the global dietary supplement market is divided into pharmacies & drug stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, online, and others.

Dietary Supplement Market Key Market Segments:

Ingredient:

Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Others

By Form

Tablets

Capsules

Soft gels

Powders

Gummies

Liquids

Others

Application

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer

Others

End user

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

Distribution Channel:

OTC

Prescribed

