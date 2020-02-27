Dietary Fibers Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Dietary Fibers Market

Some of the leading vendors in the global dietary fibers market are:

Cargill Incorporated

Lonza Group AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nexira

Global Dietary Fibers Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Unfavourable eating habits of the masses have resulted in increased incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, the incidence of obesity and diabetes has also increased by a dramatic scale. Hence, medical practitioners are emphasizing on the need to consume healthy foods that are rich in dietary fibers.

Demand for Muesli and Oatmeal

The health benefits associated with the consumption of dietary fibers have played to the advantage of the market vendors. There is heavy demand for cereals, vegetables, fruits, legumes, and grains amongst health-conscious individuals. Furthermore, availability of muesli and oats that are rich in dietary fibers has opened new growth avenues for market vendors. Food companies have resorted to the manufacturing of canned beans and nuts to meet the growing demand for dietary fibers. Furthermore, retail sale of citrus fruits has also increased over the past decade. The revenue index of the global dietary fibers market is expected to improve in the years to follow.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

