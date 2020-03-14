Dielectric Materials For Displays Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

The global market for dielectrics materials reached nearly $43.3 billion in 2016 and should reach nearly $62.5 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% through 2021.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status and future prospects for dielectric materials used in display technologies in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (ROW). The ROW region includes all countries in the Middle East and the African continent. The scope of this report includes diverse dielectric materials such as metal oxides, amorphous silicon, plastic substrate, metal foils and others. These are analyzed in detail, including technology developments, market conditions and opportunities, and five-year forecasts. The role of new technologies is also reviewed. This BCC Research study analyzes the current global market in detail and identifies the most promising market opportunities. The ultimate end-use markets—consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, medical and others—as well as the global market for dielectric materials used in display technologies such as TFT-LCD, LED-LCD, OLED, AMOLED and others are examined in detail.

The goal of this study is to explore new market opportunities for dielectric materials used in flexible, curved and foldable transparent and 3D displays for smartphones, tablets, monitors and TVs.

The report provides a review of the dielectric materials used in the display industry and outlines its structure as well as the many companies involved in providing these materials and technologies. The competitive landscape involving the main players in the market is also discussed.

The values presented in the forecast tables represent the value (in millions of dollars) of the sales of dielectric materials used in display technologies in end-use product markets. All growth rates mentioned in the tables and the text are based on the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2016 through 2021. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenue.

Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for dielectric materials and related technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Breakdowns of the overall semiconductor dielectrics market based on materials employed.

– A look at the position for dielectrics and substrates in semiconductor product engineering.

– Analyses of the continuing enhancement of speed, form-factor economy and power-consumption efficiency as they relate to the market.

– Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

Dielectric materials find wide applications in the semiconductor industry due to their dielectric property. Although dielectric materials are used across many applications, this report is focused on the use of these materials in display panel technologies. Currently, TFT-LCD and LED-LCD are the most common screen technologies due to their low costs compared to the fast-growing but expensive OLED and AMOLED technologies, for which there is great demand due to advantages such as faster pixel switching

response times, flexibility, brightness and ability to function when deposited as thin layers.