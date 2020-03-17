Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Opportunities

The global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market. The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa). It also provides market volume and revenue for each application under every regional segment. The DCPD market is further analyzed into major countries of each region.

Based on applications and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global DCPD market. Key players profiled in the DCPD study include Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Cymetech Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Fushun Yikesi New Material Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., LyondellBasell, Maruzen Petrochemical, Shell Chemicals, Texmark Chemicals, Inc. and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd.

Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market: Research Methodology

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, and press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study of the DCPD market include reinforced plastics magazine, European plastics council and company presentations.

The report segments the global dicyclopentadiene market into:

Dicyclopentadiene Market – By Application Unsaturated Polyester Resin Hydrocarbon Resins EPDM Elastomers COC & COP Poly-DCPD Others (Pesticides, Flame retardants, etc.)



Dicyclopentadiene Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe France U.K. Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market.

Segmentation of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market players.

The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) ? At what rate has the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.