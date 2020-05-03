Diatomite Market 2020 – Global Industry Size, Growth by Top Key Players & Business Opportunities

The global diatomite market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the diatomite market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global diatomite market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a volume CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for crop protection and other industrial applications. Furthermore, the demand for diatomite for manufacturing insulation bricks is expected to grow substantially over the next few years. China dominated the diatomite demand within Asia Pacific owing to its substantial demand in the large-scale manufacturing sector. China produced 420 kilo tons of total diatomite in 2015. Nonetheless, countries such as Japan, India and Korea are expected to offer tremendous opportunities driving the global diatomite market growth in the coming years.

The competitive landscape of the global diatomite market is fragmented with a large number of players operating at the global level. Some of the foremost players include Imerys S.A., EP Minerals LLC, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Dicalite Management Group, Inc., Diatomite SP CJSC, Diatomite Direct, Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral Co., Ltd., Qingdao Sanxing Diatomite Co., Ltd. and Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite among others. The key players operating in the market adopt strategies to strengthen their position in the diatomite industry. For instance, In March 2017, EP Minerals launched CelaPool™, a revolutionary new low dust diatomaceous earth (DE) filter aid for swimming pools.

