Dialysis Equipment Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2019 – 2027

key players in the global dialysis equipment market:

Baxter International

B. Braun Melsungen AG

JMS Co. Ltd.

Cantel Medical

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Quanta Dialysis Technologies

Global Dialysis Equipment Market: Growth Dynamics

The governments in numerous developing and developed countries such as Germany and the U.S. have recently come out with provisions that make kidney care affordable and easily accessible. This has opened new avenues in the dialysis equipment market.

In recent years, home hemodialysis has gathered steam, owing to increased independence and flexibility for patients and caregivers. The demand for automated peritoneal dialysis in some sections of patient populations is also boosting the dialysis equipment market.

A great deal of technological advances in the dialysis equipment market is on the back of strides in nanotechnology manufacturing, increasing adoption of miniaturized electronics. This has been increasingly supported by research with the aim to improve the survival rates in patients. Also, the market has seen some game-changing potential in the advent of wearable or implantable dialysis equipment. Expanding array of wearable dialysis devices is shaping the trajectories of the dialysis equipment market. New generation of dialysis equipment incorporate dialysers characterized by better hydraulic permeability. The potential has already been realized in the development of wearable continuous peritoneal dialysis devices. However, the pace of uptake of such cutting-edge devices in the kidney care is slow.

Nonetheless, emphasis on training and educating the patients will help take several of the aforementioned challenges in the strides of the dialysis equipment market.

Global Dialysis Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

On the regional front, the U.S. and a few economies in Asia Pacific are witnessing huge potential in the dialysis equipment market. The presence of robust kidney care in the U.S. is helping reinforce the demands for technologically advanced dialysis equipment. In Asia Pacific, Japan has been seeing considerable new product development avenues. Moreover, the growing awareness about treatments that can increase the life expectancy in patients with ESRD is also boosting the regional market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

