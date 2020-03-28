Dialysis Devices And Equipment Industry, Worldwide Business Growth and Future Prospects By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The dialysis devices and equipment market consists of the sale of dialysis devices and equipment related services. Dialysis devices and equipment are used in the dialysis process to filter the patient’s blood, in order to remove waste products such as urea, creatinine and excess water, such impurities usually occur when the kidneys fail or are damaged. Companies in this industry primarily engage in the production of dialyzers and dialysis pumping machines but can also produce other instruments used in the dialysis process, including blood pumps, catheters and tubing kits.

Product recalls has been the major restraint in the dialysis devices and equipment industry. Product recalls are actions taken by organizations or any regulatory authority like US FDA to remove a product or device from the market. The dialysis devices and equipment are removed from the market when they fail to perform the functions for which they were manufactured. For example, In April 2016, B. Braun Medical Inc. recalls Dialog hemodialysis systems due to defective conductivity sensors.

Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product:

1. Hemodialysis devices

2. Peritoneal dialysis devices

3. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Systems

4. Consumables

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Clinics

3. Ambulatory surgical centers

4. Home care settings

The Dialysis Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the dialysis devices and equipment market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market

Chapter 27. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Dialysis Devices And Equipment market are

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

KGaA

Baxter International

Nikkiso Co. Ltd

DaVita Inc.

B. Braun Avitum AG

