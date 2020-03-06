Diabetic Retinopathy Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Diabetic Retinopathy is a common diabetic eye disease characterized by the damaged blood vessels in retina that results to blurring of vision, vision impairment, and eye hemorrhage.

The Diabetic Retinopathy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising prevalence of diabetes, increase in geriatric population, rise in incidence of blindness due to diabetes, awareness facilitating early diagnosis to control the disease, and emergence of combined therapies for treatment of diabetic macular edema. Nevertheless, lack of skilled ophthalmologists and extended time for drugs is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Diabetic Retinopathy Market Players:

– Abbott Laboratories

– Alimera Science

– Allergan Plc

– Ampio Pharmaceuticals

– Bayer AG

– F. Hoffmann-LA Roche

– Novartis International AG

– PFIZER

– Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

– Valeant Pharmaceutical

Also, Diabetic Retinopathy Market key players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

