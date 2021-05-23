DHA Algae Oil for Beverage Application Market Growth Analysis, Future Investments, Top Key Players, Share, Outlook to 2025

DHA Algae Oil for Beverage Application Market



Algae oil is the oil that is derived directly from algae. This oil contains DHA, which accounts for 97 percent of the omega-3 fats in the brain. DHA, Docosahexaenoic acid, with molecular formula C22H32O2, is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, sperm, testicles and retina. This report focuses on DHA Algae Oil for Beverage Application volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DHA Algae Oil for Beverage Application market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DSM

Lonza

Cellana

JC Biotech

FEMICO

Roquette

Runke

Fuxing

Yidie

Yuexiang

Kingdomway

Keyuan

Huison

Cabio

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Content: 30%-40%

Content: 40%-50%

Segment by Application

Maternity Application

Child Application

Others



