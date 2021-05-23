DHA Algae Oil for Beverage Application Market Growth Analysis, Future Investments, Top Key Players, Share, Outlook to 2025

DHA Algae Oil for Beverage Application Market
Algae oil is the oil that is derived directly from algae. This oil contains DHA, which accounts for 97 percent of the omega-3 fats in the brain. DHA, Docosahexaenoic acid, with molecular formula C22H32O2, is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, sperm, testicles and retina. This report focuses on DHA Algae Oil for Beverage Application volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DHA Algae Oil for Beverage Application market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DSM
Lonza
Cellana
JC Biotech
FEMICO
Roquette
Runke
Fuxing
Yidie
Yuexiang
Kingdomway
Keyuan
Huison
Cabio
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Content: 30%-40%
Content: 40%-50%
Segment by Application
Maternity Application
Child Application
Others
