DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

GE Healthcare, Hologic, DMS, Swissray (Norland), OSTEOSYS, Osteometer, Medilink, Lone Oak Medical, Xingaoyi, And Others.

According to this study, over the next five years the DEXA Bone Densitometers market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 319.8 million by 2025, from $ 270.7 million in 2019.

Bone densitometry, also called dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry or DEXA, uses a very small dose of ionizing radiation to produce pictures of the inside of the body (usually the lower spine and hips) to measure bone loss. It is commonly used to diagnose osteoporosis and to assess an individuals risk for developing fractures. DEXA is simple, quick and noninvasive. Its also the most accurate method for diagnosing osteoporosis.

The DEXA Bone Densitometers consumption volume was 7343 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 7770 Units in 2016 and 9975 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (38.66%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and Asia-Pacific.

At present, the manufactures of DEXA Bone Densitometers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 47.32% in 2016. The following areas are Europe and Asia-Pacific. The global leading players in this market are GE Healthcare, Hologic, OSTEOSYS, DMS, Swissray (Norland), etc.

The DEXA Bone Densitometers market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market on the basis of Types are:

Axial Bone Densitometer

Peripheral Bone Densitometer

On The basis Of Application, the Global DEXA Bone Densitometers Market is

Hospitals & Clinics

Universities and Research Institutions

Others

Regions Are covered By DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

