DevSecOps Market Flourishing Rapidly with Top Prominent Players – Broadcom, Check Point, Contrast Security, CyberArk Software, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, Synopsys

“DevSecOps Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of DevSecOps Market.

DevSecOps strengthens security and minimizes the risks by introducing security in the life cycle of application development at an early stage. The demand for DevSecOps is strengthened by increased agility and improved efficiency. The growth of the DevSecOps market in the Asia Pacific is likely to boost during the forecast period, on account of the growing demand for IT and the adoption of cloud technologies in the region. Companies are increasingly adopting various growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their position in the global market.

The DevSecOps market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need for secure and continuous application delivery, coupled with robust demands among enterprises. Also, increasing focus on security and compliance is further likely to propel the market growth. However, dependency on traditional development processes is a challenging factor for the growth of the DevSecOps market. On the other hand, small and medium enterprises are largely adopting the solution, thereby presenting significant opportunities for the key players during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the DevSecOps market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from DevSecOps market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for DevSecOps market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Broadcom Inc

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Contrast Security, Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus International plc

Microsoft Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

The “Global DevSecOps Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of DevSecOps market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global DevSecOps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DevSecOps market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global DevSecOps market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global DevSecOps market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The DevSecOps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting DevSecOps market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the DevSecOps market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the DevSecOps Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the DevSecOps Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of DevSecOps Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global DevSecOps Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

