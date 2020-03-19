DEVOPS PLATFORM MARKET TRENDS 2020, SIZE, SHARES, GROWTH, ANALYSIS, TOP COMPANIES ARE PUPPET LABS, CHEF, DOCKER INC., RED HAT (ANSIBLE), ATLASSIAN, SALTSTACK

Global DevOps Platform market is valued at 2590 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5360 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2020 and 2024. Over the next 5 years, the DevOps market looks very positive, with many sources forecasting double-digit growth and a higher adoption rate as larger enterprises begin to understand the benefits DevOps can bring in terms of cost reduction and agility.

The DevOps Platform industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry. Global manufactures are mainly distributed in USA. Vendors such as Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible) and Atlassian among others.

DevOps has fundamentally changed the way an IT organization works and how it gets things done. Since its inception in 2009, DevOps (coined as the “new Cloud” by market) has been adopted at a rapid pace, evolving from a niche concept to an integral part of enterprise IT strategy. This fast pace in adoption was mainly due to the immediate value realization that DevOps helps business to build better-quality products and services quickly and with greater reliability.

Today, the DevOps trend not only goes beyond technology implementation and management but also focuses on a positive organizational change brought across its processes, cultural shift, and security and compliance aspects of the DevOps platform.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Puppet Labs

• Chef

• Docker Inc.

• Red Hat (Ansible)

• Atlassian

• …

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.

Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc.

Market Segment By Type –

• DevOps Ready

• DevOps Enabled

• DevOps Capable

Market Segment By Application –

• IT

• BFSI

• Retail

• Telecom

• Education

• Others

