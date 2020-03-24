Market Analysis Research Report on “Development of the Taiwanese Smart Health/ Medical Care Industry” has been added to orbis research database.

Smart Health/ Medical Care Market is expected to reach xx billion USD by the year 2025 growing at a CAGR of xx%. Increased adoption of upcoming technology enabled by reduced prices and miniaturization of sensors is expected to make Smart Health/ Medical Care devices affordable and commercially viable for the masses.

The smart health/medical care polices in recent years focus on building information infrastructure and networks for medical services, including cloud platforms such as Health Cloud and Health Cloud 2.0 to facilitate medical data sharing, improving information networks in rural areas to facilitate the provisioning of smart health/medical care services, or the value-added applications of health/medical care big data. This report provides an overview of Taiwanese government’s smart health/medical care policies for the period 2014-2020 with detailed description; provides key players of the supply chain and their nascent developments from system, service, and equipment & device perspectives; examines the industry’s shortage and demand from both domestic and overseas markets.

Companies covered

3I Health, Acer, Adlink, Advantech, Afa Micro, AiQ, AMPAK, ApexBio Taiwan, Arbor, ASE, Asus, Bestcare, Bionime, Cal-Comp Electronics, Chunghwa Telecom, Crux Healthtec, Delta, DigiO2, EBM, EMC, E-MS, EPS Bio Technology, Everligh, FETnet, Foxlink, Garmin, Generalplus, Guider, Health & Life, HiWin, Hon Hai, HTC, III, iMedtac, Inventec, ISSC Technologies, KYEC, Leadtek, Life Technology, LINGSEN, LongGood, Macronix, Maisense, Mcube, MediaTek, MedicusTek, MIC, Microlife, Mio, MiTAC Information Technology, MOHV, MyVita, Nanya, Netown, Nuvoton, Omnihealth, Onyx, OSTAR, Pixart Imaging, Prolific, Qisda, Realtek, Rossmax, Secom, Shin Kong Security, Silicon Motion, Sitronix, Smart Clothing, TaiDoc, Taiwan Biophotonic, Taiwan Mobile, Tatung Medical Medical Care Technologies, TSMC, Under Armour, Universal Scientific Industrial, Winbond, Wistron

List of Topics

Overview of Taiwan’s government initiatives for smart health/medical care for the period 2014-2020

Smart health/medical care supply chain and major players of key components, devices & equipment, systems, and services

Major players of Taiwan’s smart health/medical care industry supply chain, consisting of planning consultant, system integrator, system vendors, and hardware device and equipment.

Shortage and demand of smart health/medical care observed from the perspectives of applications to ecosystem building.

Shortage assessment of Taiwan’s smart health/medical care industry to identify the possible future demand

