Dermatology Treatment Devices Market will cross USD 9,389.73 million by 2025|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Beijing Toplaser Technology Co, Ltd., Avita Medical

Dermatology Treatment Devices Market will cross USD 9,389.73 million by 2025. It was valued at USD 4,016.47 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

This dermatology treatment devices market research report is formulated by using integrated advancements and latest technology to obtain the most excellent results. The information and analysis covered in the dermatology treatment devices market report brings into light the types of consumers, their preferences about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas about the enhancement of a product. A good number of top competitors are taken into consideration in this report to obtain the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. Breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well in the report.

Key Points:

Syneron Medical Ltd is going to dominate the global dermatology treatment devices market followed by Cutera, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Beijing Toplaser Technology Co, Ltd., Avita Medical, Biofrontera AG , Sciton Inc., Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Radiancy, Inc. among others.

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global dermatology treatment devices market are increasing incidence of skin ailments, increase in geriatric population, increasing healthcare and expenditure and technological advancements in products and procedures.

On the other hand, high cost of treatment devices is hampering the growth of the market.

The Laser segment is dominating the global dermatology treatment devices market.

The Lasers segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

(Lasers, Light Therapy Devices, Cryotherapy Devices, Microdermabrasion Devices, Energy-Based Therapies Devices, Microneedling),

Application

(Skin Resurfacing, Skin Rejuvenation, Hair Removal, Psoriasis, Scar, Warts & Skin Tags, Skin Lesions, Pigmented & Vascular, Lesion Removal, Acne, Tattoo Removal, Hyperhidrosis),

End User

(Hospitals, SPA Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Surgical Centers),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

