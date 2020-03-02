Dermatology Excimer Lasers Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Dermatology Excimer Lasers market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Dermatology Excimer Lasers market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global dermatology excimer lasers market are listed below:

In July 2019, Ra Medical Systems announced that the company has launched a new versio of its excimer laser product Pharos. This is an optimized dermatology excimer laser is the next generation of the flagship company product to provide faster and more efficient treatment to patients.

In February 2016, PhotoMedex announced that the company has entered into an agreement to sell its consumer and professional product businesses to the DS Healthcare Group. The ratio of the takeover would see PhotoMedex hold 43% of the share, whereas DS Healthcare will own the remaining 57%.

Global Dermatology Excimer Lasers Market – Drivers and Restraints

The main driving factor for the growth of the global dermatology excimer lasers market is increasing prevalence of skin disorders. The amount of people opting to undergo treatment for such diseases is also increasing day by day and thus is another important factor for market growth. Among the most common skin diseases prevailing are vitiligo and psoriasis. As per the recent study conducted on the World Psoriasis Day, nearly 125 mn people across the globe are suffering from this disease. Naturally, such high number of patient base is an encouraging factor for the development of the dermatology excimer lasers market.

In addition to this, people are now more aware of the new methods and therapeutics available in the market for treating such disorders. With their growing economic conditions, end-users are willing to undergo treatment and pay premium for receiving the same. This has also helped in developing the market in recent years.

Along with the above mentioned factors, the launch of new products and therapeutics have also played an important role in driving dermatology excimer lasers market growth.

Global Dermatology Excimer Lasers Market – Geographical Outlook

Geographically speaking, the global dermatology excimer lasers market is divided into five key regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, currently the dermatology excimer lasers market is led by North America. The growth of the regional market is due to the growing demand for these excimer laser for treating wide range of dermatological disorders.

On the other hand, Europe too is expected to contribute significantly in terms of revenue and volume growth of the global dermatology excimer lasers market during the given forecast period. With the growing popularity of laser therapy for treating skin problems and early availability of latest technology, the Europe market is projected be among the leading regional segments.

The Asia Pacific region will also experience its fair share of the market growth. With developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies such as India and China, the dermatology excimer lasers market in the region is expected to achieve stellar growth in coming years.

Dermatology Excimer Lasers Market Segmentation

Device Type

Table Top

Hand Held

Trolley Mounted

Application

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Atopic Dematitis

Allergic rhinitis

Leukoderma

Others

End-users

Hospitals

Dermatology clinics

Skin Care Centers

Plastic Surgery Centers

