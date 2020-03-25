Dermatitis Drugs Industry 2020: Global Size, Growth Analysis, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Future Trends And 2023 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Dermatitis Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The dermatitis drugs market consists of sales of dermatitis drugs such as corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, PDE4 inhibitors which are used to cure inflammation of the outer layer of the body, characterized by itchy rashes on swollen and reddened skin. Some of the major dermatitis drugs include Triamcinolone, Clobetasol, Betamethasone, Hydrocortisone, Fluocinonide and Clobex.

Growth in Atopic Dermatitis market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of the disease. Prevalence of dermatitis in children is estimated to be around 15-20% while it is 1-3% in adults. The rising cases of food allergies are adding to the prevalence of dermatitis which ultimately leads to the increase in demand for the medicines to cure this disease. For example, a study conducted in Norway highlights that the overall incidence rate of atopic dermatitis has increased from 0.028 per person year in 2009 to 0.034 per person year in 2014.

Dermatitis Drugs Market Segmentation

Dermatitis Drugs Market, By Drug Class:

Corticosteroids

Emollients/Moisturizers

Antihistamines

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Antibiotics

Immunomodulators

Interleukin Inhibitors

Dermatitis Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Or Mail Pharmacies

Dermatitis Drugs Market, By Route Of Application:

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Dermatitis Drugs Market, By Application:

Blood Disorders

Chronic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Dermatitis Drugs Market Characteristics Dermatitis Drugs Market Size And Growth Dermatitis Drugs Market Segmentation Dermatitis Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Dermatitis Drugs Market China Dermatitis Drugs Market

……

Dermatitis Drugs Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Dermatitis Drugs Market Dermatitis Drugs Market Trends And Strategies Product Pipeline Analysis Dermatitis Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Dermatitis Drugs Market are

LEO Pharma A/S

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

North America was the largest region in the dermatitis drugs market. The dermatitis drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

