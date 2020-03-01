Deputy Attorney General Mike Murphy Releases First of an Informational Video Series

San Diego, CA (For Release) – Deputy Attorney General Mike Murphy, a candidate for Superior Court Seat #30, has released the first of a series of informational videos to the public in advance of the March 3, 2020 Primary Election. Murphy, a San Diego County native with more than two decades of prosecutorial experience, is running to fill the vacancy being created by the retirement of long-time Superior Court Judge Louis Hanoian.

Murphy has served the citizens of California as a Deputy Attorney General with the California Department of Justice for more than 23 years. During that tenure, he has worked at all levels of the state court system, from trial courts to the Court of Appeals and the California Supreme Court. He has built a reputation of fairness and integrity based on a record of making the right decisions and applying the law fairly and equally. His bid for Seat #30 has been supported by The Honorable Judge Hanoian, who calls Murphy “uncompromisingly fair, honest and professional.”

“I have served the public by seeking justice for crime victims, protecting the rights of the accused, and really trying to do the right thing every day,” Murphy explains. “The idea of serving now my hometown as a Superior Court Judge is exciting, and I think I have the right experience, from having served as a prosecutor for almost 24 years. And I believe I have the right character and background.”

The list of San Diego County leaders who have endorsed Mike Murphy for Superior Court Seat #30 includes San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore, retired San Diego Chief of Police David Bejarano, retired San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, and County Supervisor Greg Cox. In addition to Judge Hanoian, Murphy’s candidacy is endorsed by eight other Superior Court judges, the San Diego Deputy District Attorneys Association, and defense and family law attorneys.

