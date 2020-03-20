Depth Analysis of Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Liberty Mutual Group Market 2020

Summary

Liberty Mutual is adopting digital culture and leveraging innovative technologies to redesign and enhance its products and services to better serve its customers, employees, brokers, agents, and other partners. It has embarked on a major IT transformation to be able to use and benefit from technologies such as mobile, cloud, and data analytics. Liberty Mutual is investing in agile and collaborative platforms to enable employees from different locations and departments to collaborate and exchange ideas and information in real-time.

This report provides insight into Liberty Mutual Group’s fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budgets, and its major ICT contracts.

Scope

– Liberty Mutual is exploring and utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), office of the future, cloud, big data, e-commerce, alternative reality, and mobile to achieve operational efficiencies, improve its underwriting and claims management procedures, and minimize security risks.

– Liberty Mutual has embraced a robust cloud strategy in order to transform the technology it uses to provide software and services to employees and customers.

– The investments made by Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures have all been via a consortium approach, with a particular focus on companies providing IoT solutions.

Reasons to buy

– Learn about Liberty Mutual Group’s fintech operations, including investments, product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

– Gain insight into its fintech strategies and innovation initiatives.

– Discover which technology themes are under the group’s focus.

Get Complete Report with Detailing Key Players : https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/enterprise-tech-ecosystem-series-liberty-mutual-group?utm_source=nyse&utm_medium=15

Table of Contents

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerator Programs & Innovation Centers

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures

Investments & Acquisitions

Partner, Investor, & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget & Contracts

Key Executives

Disclaimer

About Us:

Market research is the new buzzword in the market, which helps in understanding the market potential of any product in the market. Reports And Markets is not just another company in this domain but is a part of a veteran group called Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. It offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for a wide range of sectors both for the government and private agencies all across the world.

Contact Us:

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing

www.reportsandmarkets.com

Ph: +1-352-353-0818 (US)

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn