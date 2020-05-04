Depression Screening Market Astonishing Growth | Top Competitors Like Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company

Global Depression Screening Market research report is an ideal guide to attain information or key data about the market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, customer preferences, and customer behavior. By maintaining quality and transparency strictly, research studies are carried out which offers an outstanding market research report for niche. Depression Screening Market business research document is wide-ranging and object-oriented which is framed after the combination of admirable industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and most modern tools and technology. This market report describes the categorization by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Global Depression Screening Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9043.06 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12968.84 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the growing patient population with the medical conditions such as anxiety, depressions and mental disorders.

Market Definition: Global Depression Screening Market

Depression is a serious medical illness. It may leads to various psychotherapeutic conditions which can be classified as abnormal behavior, thoughts and feelings. These abnormal conditions sometimes occur for specific amount of time, which leads to distress or emotional or physical impairment. The causes of mental disorders are often unclear. The screening consist of physical exam is usually to rule out another medical cause for depression. The depression screening majorly focuses on neurological and endocrine systems.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global depression screening market are

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,

AstraZeneca,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Novartis AG,

Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd.,

Pfizer Inc.,

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Alkermes,

ALLERGAN,

Janssen Global Services, LLC.,

Solvay,

Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.,

Abbott,

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

AbbVie Inc.,

Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC,

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Medtronic,

Bausch Health.,

Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC,

Alfasigma USA Inc.,

Merck KGaA,

Island Health,

Homewood Health, Inc.,

ROYAL OTTAWA HEALTH CARE GROUP,

CAMH

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, The Health Department announced the launch of their new campaign whose main aim is expand the treatment and screening of depression in primary care setting. The campaign main motive is to fill the gap between the care taker centers and hospitals and help the providers to guide how they can ask the patients about the common symptoms of depression. This campaign will help people to be more open about their problems with the doctors and get better treatment.

In October 2017, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center announced the launch of their new Postpartum Depression Screening Program which is specially designed for the new mothers. In this, the new mother after the two days of giving birth have to answer 9 questions which will help the doctor to analyze whether there is any symptoms of the postpartum depression or not. The main aim of the program is to provide good treatment and care to the patients if they are suffering from such depression.

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of mental disorders is driving the growth of this market

Rise in adoption of new therapies and treatments is another factor driving market

Market Restraints

Less awareness among population about mental health disorders is restraining the market

Less availability of treatment related to depression in the developing countries is another important factor restraining market.

Segmentation: Global Depression Screening Market

By Disease Type

Anxiety

Mood Disorders

Depression

Bipolar Disorders

Psychotic Disorders

Eating Disorders

Other Disorders

By Diagnosis

Psychological Test

Lab Tests

Depression Screening Tests

Others

By Treatment

Medication Anti-Anxiety Medications Antidepressants Antipsychotic Medications Stimulants Anti-Seizures Medications Others

Brain-Stimulation Treatments Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) Magnetic Seizure Therapy (MST)

Deep Brain Stimulation

By End User

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis:

Global depression screening market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global depression screening market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

