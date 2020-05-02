Deodorant Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth 2019 to 2025

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “India Deodorant Market Overview, 2016-2022”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Deodorant Market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the India Deodorant Market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1088135-india-deodorant-market-1

Summary

Deodorants are fragrance products that are used on the body to transform the bacterial growth developing in the body odor into a fresh smelling one. Sweat isn’t inherently stinky; in fact it’s almost odourless. The stench comes from bacteria that break downs one of two types of sweat on the skin. Deodorants contain some antibacterial power to stop the stink before it starts and play a vital role in removing the smell linked to the bacterial breakdown of perspiration in feet, armpits and other body parts. The name deodorant signifies that it is a spray which spreads fragrance to a place or person wherever it is sprayed. Deodorants in India are available in aerosol/spray form as well as in roll-ons and sticks. The Indian deodorant industry is set to witness an increase in demand as consumers are altering their lifestyle and embracing the use of different fragrances in their daily personal grooming regime.

India Deodorant Market is categorized into spray deodorants and sticks & roll-on deodorants. Spray deodorants come in the form of aerosol and this is the most preferred form of deodorant by the Indian consumers. However, roll-ons and sticks are also gaining popularity amongst Indian shopper. India deodorant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 15% over the next five years, out of which the aerosol/spray form of deodorants are expected to continue their dominance over a period of 2017-2022.

According to “India Deodorant Market Overview, 2016-2022’, the demand for deodorant products has been driven by the affluent middle class, the importance of personal grooming, the increasing young population of India and the penchant for smelling good and fresh throughout. Rising demand for deodorant from small markets is one of the major growth drivers of this industry. As a result companies are gradually shifting their focus from metros and exploring other markets and gearing to launch a range of affordable deodorants. Also, options for women’s deodorants were limited in the past; however the segment is now likely to see an upsurge with various existing brands and new entrants resorting to bolster media campaigns to cash in on the untapped category with enormous growth potential.

Key Segment

• Spray Deodorants

• Roll-On & Stick Deodorants

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1088135

“India Deodorant Market Overview, 2016-2022” examines the following aspects of deodorants in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of deodorant market in India:

• Global Fragrance Market Outlook

• Global Perfume Market Outlook

• Global Deodorant Market Outlook

• Global Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

• Global Spray Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

• Global Sticks & Solids Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

• Global Roll-On Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

• Global Deodorant Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Product Type

• India Fragrance Market Outlook

• India Perfume Market Outlook

• India Deodorant Market Outlook

• India Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

• India Spray Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

• India Roll-On & Stick Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

• India Organized Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

• India Unorganized Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

• India Deodorant Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand, By End User, By Demographics

• Key vendors in this market Space

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of deodorants in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1088135-india-deodorant-market-1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Fragrance Market Outlook

3. Global Perfume Market Outlook

4. Global Deodorant Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.1.1. Overall Market

4.1.2. Spray Deodorant Market

4.1.3. Sticks & Solids Deodorant Market

4.1.4. Roll-On Deodorant Market

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Product Type

5. India Fragrance Market Outlook

6. India Perfume Market Outlook

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1088135-india-deodorant-market-1

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter