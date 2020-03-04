Dentist in West End Glasgow Launches New Emergency Service for Urgent Dental Issues Search Engine

Popular West End Glasgow Dental Clinic, West Dental today announced that going forward, they would begin offering a new emergency dental service for people who are unable to wait.

“We do our utmost to ensure that patients are seen to as quickly as possible and their oral health issues addressed. However, it’s recently become apparent that our diary cannot cope with the demand for treatments,” says Karm, Principal Dentist.

“As soon as we open space in the diary, someone books it, typically for a check-up. This makes it very hard to free up space for people who are in urgent need of care,” he continued.

This new emergency dental service will operate independently of the typical dental diary, keeping dentists on stand-by for patients who need urgent care but do not have an appointment.

The West Dental New Emergency dental service will be available starting March 31st 2020 and will cost £49 for appointments plus an additional depending on the required treatment. This is indeed a positive turn!

About West Dental Clinic

West Dental helps people living in the West End of Glasgow to maintain optimal oral healthcare so that they can enjoy their life more and, as a result, smile more!

The recent announcement of the West Dental’s Emergency dental service has once more proven its commitment in delivering its patients with the best oral healthcare experience using international best practices.

For more information visit: https://www.westdental.co.uk/emergency-dentist-glasgow/

