Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Growth, 2020 Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2024

Dental practice management software ensures that all the non-clinical aspects of a practice such as appointment bookings, patient accounts, and billing are managed so that the dentists are free to concentrate on patients. The software helps deliver the highest standard of care possible to every patient, maintain an efficient practice, and sustain an efficient team. All of this is possible with dental practice management software features such as clinical charting, patient record management, automatic reminders, and treatment planning.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Dental Practice Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Dental Practice Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global dental practice management software market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate. The increasing need for maximizing the chair time utilization will drive the growth prospects for the global dental practice management software market.

The optimum utilization of chair time by the dentists to treat more patients results in higher revenue and improved profits, where chair time refers to the amount of time a patient spends in the chair of a dentist. It has been noted that the well-organized use of chair time can raise revenue by more than 8% and profits by more than 25%. The factors that affect the optimal chair time include failure-to-attends, short notice cancellations, and unbooked chair time. However, the increasing adoption of dental practice management software will eliminate challenges from the dental practice business. For instance, features such as automated recall help to book an appointment efficiently. This feature automatically sends out reminder texts to patients regarding the next appointment and filters their replies to confirm the reservation. Once the booking is confirmed, the appointments are automatically updated, and the confirmation notice is sent to the patients. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of dental practice management software will also avoid routine calls to every patient, save time, and ensure efficient utilization of chair time by automating appointment booking.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Some of the major factors that are responsible for the market’s growth include increased favorable demographic trends, consumption of sugary products, improvements in technology, and heightened consumer awareness about oral hygiene in the region. Analysts predict that the coming years will also witness the adoption of dental practice management software in applications such as digital imaging, 3D tooth printing, and appointment management.

The global Dental Practice Management Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Dental Practice Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ACE Dental

Carestream Health

Curve Dental

Datacon Dental Systems

DentiMax

Henry Schein

MacPractic

MOGO

Practice-Web

ABELDent

ADSTRA Systems

Axex Dental

Dentisoft Technologies

EZ 2000

Gaargle Solutions

iDentalSoft

Patterson Dental Supply

Planet DDS

Quality Systems

Suzy Systems

Total Dental

Umbie Dentalcare

XLDent

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate dental practices

DMSOs

Non-profit dental practices

Individual full-time dentists

