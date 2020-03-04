Dental Practice Management Software Market Report Disclosing Latest Clinical Advancement Outlook – Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Carestream Dental, Curve Dental Inc

The dental practice management software market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the rising geriatric population, increasing awareness and focus on oral health in the United States and Europe, and the accelerating technological advancements in the developed regions.

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The rising geriatric population is expected to drive the market primarily. According to data from the 2017 Revision of World Population Prospects, the number of older people, aged 60 years or more, is expected to grow more than two-fold by 2050, and more than three-fold by 2100, i.e., increasing from 962 million, in 2017, to 2.1 billion in 2050, and further to 3.1 billion in 2100, globally. In 2017, there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or more, worldwide, comprising 13% of the global population, and at present, is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. With the rising aging population, the chances of people suffering from dental issues are expected to rise, leading to an increasing need for the dental practice management software across developing as well as developed nations. However, the factors, such as the shortage of skilled IT professionals may restrain market growth.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Carestream Dental, Curve Dental Inc., ACE Dental, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, Open Dental Software, Planet DDS Inc., MOGO Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Scope of the Report

Dental practice management software provides the tools for dentists and associated healthcare professionals to supervise their day-to-day operations. The abilities of these products can include appointment scheduling, document storage and sharing, contact databases, and reporting, as well as dental history charting, patient notes, and treatment plans. They may also include communication platforms for the employees within dentistry and assist with filing and tracking insurance claims. Receptionists and dentists will utilize these tools to ensure their businesses run smoothly and critical information is safely stored and easily accessible.

Web-based is Expected to Hold the Major Share in the Current Market of Delivery Mode Segment

Web-based dental practice management is entirely accessed through a web browser and no software is installed or required on the user’s device at all. All data and software are hosted remotely and accessed through the internet. This is one of the main advantages of web-based dental practice management software. And in the current market scenario, the most used software is the web-based, but however, in the coming next few years the cloud-based software is expected to rise. One of the major differences between the web-based patient portal model and the cloud-based model is the use of personal instances of the application in the web-based model, whereas, in the cloud-based model, the provided model is standardized for all customers. In addition, the main factor which is hindering the growth of the web-based model segment, unlike cloud-based, is that it runs only on the providers web servers.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for dental practice management software and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The increasing use of dental practice management software in the United States has been increasing, along with EHR, since the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act came into existence in 2009. Until a decade ago, nine out of ten doctors in the United States updated their patients records by hand and stored them in color-coded files.

Finally, this Dental Practice Management Software report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Dental Practice Management Software product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

