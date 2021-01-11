Dental Practice Management Software Market 2019 Latest Trends Demand And Business Outlook | ACE Dental Software, Carestream Dental, Curve Dental

The latest market report on Dental Practice Management Software Market 2019 offers an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market share, present valuation, and profits estimations for the estimated period. The brief information regarding the industry also analyzes and elucidates the Dental Practice Management Software Market growth rate in the forecast timeline, incited by certain catalysts.

In 2018, the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market size was 890 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.

Companies Covered (Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

ACE Dental Software, Carestream Dental, Curve Dental, Inc., DentiMax, LLC., Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., Practice Web, Inc., NextGenHealthcare Information Systems, LLC. and Others…..

Summary

Dental practice management software is designed to help the dentist can solve various problems faced in their daily work, you can collect data and analyze the data. Dental software offers templates designed for dental practices, the capability to import and organize X-rays, and tooth and gum graphics.

The Dental Practice Management Software Market is segmented by the types such as,

Native dental practice management software

Cloud-based dental practice management software

Also, figures covering the end-user applications are provided according to the classification such as,

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Personal Use

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Table of contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

Part 13. Appendix

