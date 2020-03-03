Dental Milling Machine Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027 – Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach, DATRON, Zirkonzahn

The global dental milling machine market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,203.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,485.0 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global dental milling machine market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Driving factors such as the rising prevalence of tooth loss, increasing adoption of cosmetic dentistry and advantages offered by CAD/CAM dentistry are expected to boost the market growth. However, limitations associated with CAD/CAM dental milling coupled with high capital costs of instruments are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Insights

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

The dental cosmetic industry has gained significant traction and popularity over a period. The aesthetic dentistry intends to improve the appearance of gums, teeth, and bites. Cosmetic implant dentistry is also being induced through surgeries that involve smile correction and other aesthetic procedures. Millennial and baby boomers are primarily responsible for the growth of cosmetic dentistry. The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the need for dental milling machines and its accessories. A recent survey of dental professionals conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015 reported that cosmetic dentistry continues to be very popular with patients seeking aesthetic treatments.

Moreover, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, dental cosmetic procedures are projected to increase by 19% from 2016 to 2026. Thus, the broad adoption and growth of the cosmetic dental procedures that majorly incorporate the use of dental milling machines for the development and designing of restorations are expected to support the growth of the global dental milling machine market over the coming years.

Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

In recent years, dentistry has emerged as an increasingly popular type of medical tourism. This treatment involves traveling outside of the local healthcare ecosystem to receive services at a significantly lower cost. The treatment typically takes place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expenses. The majority of dental tourism advertisements target Americans for treatment in Mexico or Costa Rico and Australians for treatment in Thailand or India. Dental Tourism is an increasingly growing segment of the medical tourism industry.

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Dental Milling Machine Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Dental Milling Machine Market – By Technology

1.3.3 Global Dental Milling Machine Market – By Product Size

1.3.4 Global Dental Milling Machine Market – By Application

1.3.5 Global Dental Milling Machine Market – By End User

1.3.6 Global Dental Milling Machine Market – By Geography

Dental Milling Machine Market – Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Dental Milling Machine– Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Dental Milling Machine Market in North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Dental Milling Machine Market in Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Dental Milling Machine Market in APAC: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Dental Milling Machine Market in MEA: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Dental Milling Machine Market – South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

Global Dental Milling Machine Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Tooth Loss

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

5.1.3 Advantages of CAD/CAM Dentistry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limitations Associated with CAD/CAM Dental Milling coupled with High Cost

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Rising Demand for In-Office Dental Milling Machines

5.5 Impact Analysis

Continue…..

