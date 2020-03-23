Dental Biomaterials Market to Grow with a CAGR of 8.9% by 2025 | Global Industry Trend and Key Players (3M, Danaher, Biomatlante, BioHorizons, Zimmer Biomet, Geistlich Pharma, Straumann, Medtronic, etc..) & Forecast Research Report

The Global Dental Biomaterials Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2025. The market is driven by increased prevalence of dental disorders, rising healthcare expenses along with rising number of hospitals.

Factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing number of dental practitioners and dental clinics, and growing dental costs are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The significant increase in the geriatric population, and increasing disposable income is leading to the increased dental expenditure resulting in the utilization of digital dentistry. However, reimbursement scenario and stringent regulatory process for the approval of Dental Biomaterials may hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the Dental Clinics & Laboratories segment dominated the Dental Biomaterials market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be credited to increasing number of dental laboratories, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by dental laboratories across the globe, the increasing outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to dental laboratories, and rising demand of customized dental framing solutions required for various applications.

Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include well developed healthcare infrastructure, stringent policy and regulation regarding manufacturing of dental biomaterials, rising number of surgical procedures in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include 3M, Danaher, Biomatlante, BioHorizons, Zimmer Biomet, Geistlich Pharma, Straumann, Medtronic and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

