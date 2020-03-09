Dental Biomaterials Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player – Straumann Holding AG , Geistlich Pharma AG , Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

‘Dental Biomaterials market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Dental Biomaterials industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Straumann Holding AG , Geistlich Pharma AG , Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. , Danaher Corporation , Dentsply Sirona, Inc. , 3M Company , Royal DSM , Carpenter Technology Corporation , Medtronic PLC , Henry Schein, Inc..

Global Dental Biomaterials Market is valued approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing adoption of CAD/CAM systems and technological developments are some major trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of Dental Biomaterials globally.

Global dental biomaterials market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of dental disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (United States) in 2016, more than 90% of United States adults had a cavity, and 1 person in every 4 people has untreated cavities. Also, approximately 50% of all adults aged 30 or older i.e. about 65 million people have signs of gum disease. Similarly, according to the United Kingdom government, in 2015, in England (United Kingdom) approximately a quarter (24.7%) of children (5-year old) have tooth decay. Also, over 63,000 children aged 0 to 19 years were admitted to hospital for tooth extractions in 2015. The spending’s of National Health Services (NHS) in England is $ 4.29 billion per year spending (3.4 pound billion per year) on all ages for secondary and primary dental care. In addition, the Canadian Dental Association in March 2017 reveals that, the key oral health measure for comparative purposes is DMFT index measure (decayed, missing and filled teeth). France stood on the 6th place in the list of OCED countries in terms of 12-year-old DMT (decayed, missing due to carries and filled teeth) scores (0.0-1.2 DMFT range) which that shows high prevalence of dental diseases across France. Therefore, high prevalence rate of oral health conditions would increase the demand for dental equipment thereby, contributing towards the growth of the dental biomaterials market. However, stringent regulatory and clinical processes is a major factor that impede the growth of the Dental Biomaterials market over the forecast period.

The qualitative research report on ‘Dental Biomaterials market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Dental Biomaterials market:

Market Segmentation:

By Type (metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, polymeric biomaterials, metal-ceramic biomaterials and natural biomaterials) Application (implantology, prosthodontics, orthodontics and other applications) End-Users (dental product manufacturers, dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics and dental academies & research institutes)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Dental Biomaterials Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Dental Biomaterials, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Dental Biomaterials by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Dental Biomaterials Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dental Biomaterials sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

