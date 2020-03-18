DeNOx Catalyst Market Types, Industry trend, Global Regional Analysis, Top Key Players and Future Forecast 2025

DeNOx Catalyst Market studies a chemical substance which can prompt reductant to react with NOx selectively at a certain temperature. DeNOx catalyst has wide application in SCR (selective catalytic reduction) of power plant, cement plant, refinery plant, steel plant and transportation.

TiO2 and V2O5 are the main raw materials for the production of deNOx catalyst. Most large and medium-sized companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers.

DeNOx catalyst can be classified into honeycomb type and flat type. Honeycomb type is the main type and its share reached % in 2015. DeNOx catalyst are often applied in power plant, cement plant, steel plant, refinery plant, transportation vehicle and others, of which power plant industry occupy the largest share.

The consumption shares of China, USA, EU and Japan were 47.03%, 12.56%, 18.61% and 2.97%. The consumption share slightly reduced 6.76%, 11.31% and 0.98% from 2011 to 2015. China’s consumption share increased 28.70% in this period.

The world deNOx catalyst production will increase at a growth rate of about 5.60 % owing to the demand in power plant, cement plant, steel plant, refinery plant, transportation vehicle and others. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth and the main consumption region will be in China.

Global DeNOx Catalyst Market is spread across 135 pages, profiling 22 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

SCR is a technology for the removal of nitrogen oxides. DeNOx catalyst is installed in a NOx removal system called SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction), which reduces NOx from waste gas to N2 with reducing agents such as NH3 or urea.

The worldwide market for DeNOx Catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 1950 million US$ in 2025, from 1800 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the DeNOx Catalyst in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

DeNOx Catalyst Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Envirotherm GmbH, BASF, Cormetech, Ceram-Ibiden, Johnson Matthey, Haldor Topsoe, Hitachi Zosen, Seshin Electronics, JGC C&C, CRI, Tianhe (Baoding), Hailiang, Datang Environmental Industry Group, Fengye Group, GUODIAN TECH, Jiangsu Wonder, Tuna, Dongfang KWH, Chongqing Yuanda, Shandong Gem Sky, Beijing Denox Environment & Technology and China Huadian Group

Market Segment by Type covers:

Honeycomb Type

Flat Type

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Power Plant

Cement Plant

Refinery Plant

Steel Plant

Transportation Vehicle

Others

