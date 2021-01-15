Denim Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 | Canatiba, Vicunha, Isko

“

Denim Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Denim market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Denim Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Denim market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Denim Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Canatiba, Vicunha, Isko, Arvind, Aarvee, Nandan Denim Ltd, Weiqiao Textile, Sudarshan Jeans, Black Peony, Orta Anadolu, Jindal Worldwide, Etco Denim, Raymond UCO, Bhaskar Industries, Sangam, Oswal Denims, Suryalakshmi, Shasha Denims Limited, Xinlan Group, ÇALIK DENIM, Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment, Cone Denim, Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion, Weifang Lantian Textile, Jiangyin Chulong, Bafang Fabric, Haitian Textile, Advance Denim, KG Denim, Shunfeng Textile .

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1087524/global-denim-market

Summary

Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

Denim industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world denim industry. The main market players are Canatiba, Vicunha, Isko, Arvind and Aarvee. The production of denim will increase to 6990.2 meters in 2016 from 5423.0 meters in 2011 with average growth rate of 5.21%. Global denim capacity utilization rate remained at around 79.78% in 2015.

In consumption market, The global consumption value of denim increases with the 4.38% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 35.36% of The global consumption volume in total.

Denim has three types, which include light denim, medium denim and heavy denim. And each type has specific characteristic relatively. With fashion effect of denim, the downstream application industries will need more denim fabrics. So, denim has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce popular and good visual effect denim through improving technology.

The major raw materials for denim are cotton, polyester cotton and chemical fiber. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of denim. The production cost of denim is also an important factor which could impact the price of denim. The denim manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Denim market was 12700 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 16200 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Denim Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Denim market:

Canatiba, Vicunha, Isko, Arvind, Aarvee, Nandan Denim Ltd, Weiqiao Textile, Sudarshan Jeans, Black Peony, Orta Anadolu, Jindal Worldwide, Etco Denim, Raymond UCO, Bhaskar Industries, Sangam, Oswal Denims, Suryalakshmi, Shasha Denims Limited, Xinlan Group, ÇALIK DENIM, Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment, Cone Denim, Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion, Weifang Lantian Textile, Jiangyin Chulong, Bafang Fabric, Haitian Textile, Advance Denim, KG Denim, Shunfeng Textile

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Denim industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Denim industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Denim industry.

– Different types and applications of Denim industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Denim industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Denim industry.

– SWOT analysis of Denim industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Denim industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Light Denim

Medium Denim

Heavy Denim

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Others

Denim Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Denim markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Denim market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Denim market.

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1087524/global-denim-market

Table of Contents

1 Denim Market Overview

1.1 Denim Product Overview

1.2 Denim Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Light Denim

1.2.2 Medium Denim

1.2.3 Heavy Denim

1.3 Global Denim Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Denim Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Denim Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Denim Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Denim Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Denim Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Denim Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Denim Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Denim Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Denim Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Denim Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Denim Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Denim Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Denim Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Canatiba

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Denim Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Canatiba Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Vicunha

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Denim Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Vicunha Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Isko

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Denim Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Isko Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Arvind

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Denim Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Arvind Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Aarvee

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Denim Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Aarvee Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Nandan Denim Ltd

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Denim Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Nandan Denim Ltd Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Weiqiao Textile

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Denim Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Weiqiao Textile Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Sudarshan Jeans

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Denim Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Sudarshan Jeans Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Black Peony

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Denim Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Black Peony Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Orta Anadolu

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Denim Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Orta Anadolu Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Jindal Worldwide

3.12 Etco Denim

3.13 Raymond UCO

3.14 Bhaskar Industries

3.15 Sangam

3.16 Oswal Denims

3.17 Suryalakshmi

3.18 Shasha Denims Limited

3.19 Xinlan Group

3.20 ÇALIK DENIM

3.21 Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment

3.22 Cone Denim

3.23 Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion

3.24 Weifang Lantian Textile

3.25 Jiangyin Chulong

3.26 Bafang Fabric

3.27 Haitian Textile

3.28 Advance Denim

3.29 KG Denim

3.30 Shunfeng Textile

4 Denim Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Denim Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Denim Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Denim Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Denim Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Denim Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Denim Application/End Users

5.1 Denim Segment by Application

5.1.1 Jeans

5.1.2 Shirt

5.1.3 Jacket

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Denim Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Denim Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Denim Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Denim Market Forecast

6.1 Global Denim Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Denim Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Denim Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Global Denim Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Denim Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Denim Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Denim Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Denim Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Denim Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Denim Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Denim Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

6.3.2 Light Denim Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Medium Denim Gowth Forecast

6.4 Denim Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Denim Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

6.4.2 Global Denim Forecast in Jeans

6.4.3 Global Denim Forecast in Shirt

7 Denim Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Denim Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Denim Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

$

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1087524/global-denim-market

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”