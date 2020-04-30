Dengue Treatment Market: Know Applications Supporting Impressive Growth

Dengue Treatment Market report gives key measurements available status of the Manufacturers and is a significant wellspring of direction and bearing for organizations and people inspired by the Industry. This report presents an in-depth analysis of the Dengue Treatment market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This report also focuses on key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, future roadmap, revenue and 2027 forecast.

Synopsis of Global Dengue Treatment Market:-Dengue is also known as break bone fever, it is a mosquito borne viral infection which causes severe flu-like symptoms. It mainly occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. It can be mild or severe, mild dengue fever results in rashes, high fever, muscle and joint pain whereas severe dengue also called dengue hemorrhagic fever which causes high fever, severe bleeding, sudden drop in blood pressure (shock) and death. Symptoms of dengue fever usually begin after four to seven days of bitten by an infected mosquito which include very high fever up to 1040 F, headache, nausea, vomiting.

According to WHO, the actual number of cases for dengue are underreported and many cases are misclassified. In 2013, the estimation indicates that the occurrence of dengue fever is 390 million cases every year of which 96 million (67–136 million) manifest clinically.

Market Drivers

Increased government funding to fight against dengue is accelerating the market growth

Unmet market needs of managing dengue burden around the world is boosting the market growth

Rise in medical insurance in developing countries is acting as catalyst to market growth for dengue treatment

Promising dengue pipeline is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Lack or insufficient healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped and developing countries is hampering the market growth

Dearth awareness related to symptoms of dengue is hindering the market growth for dengue treatment

High cost of the treatment is also restraining the market growth

Some Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In Global Dengue Treatment Market Are: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ABIVAX, VabioTech, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Geneone Life Sciences, Novo Nordisk A/S, Karius, Inc, Implicit Bioscience, Hawaii Biotech Inc, Cerus Corporation, InBios International, Inc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd among others.

Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd is developing Dengushield, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of dengue fever currently ongoing in phase l clinical trial. If trial gets successful, this biological drug will provide the potential treatment for patients with dengue.

In May 2019, Sanofi Pasteur Inc a subsidiary of Sanofi received approval from the FDA for Dengvaxia (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, Live) for the prevention of dengue disease caused by serotypes 1 – 4 of the virus in individuals 9 to 16 years of age in the United States. The approval of Dengvaxia provides critical medical prevention for patients living in the U.S. dengue endemic areas.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Dengue Treatment Market”

50 – Tables

250 – No of Figures

150 – Pages

Along with the elaborated information about the key contenders, the global Dengue Treatment Market report efficiently provides information by segmenting the market on the basis of the type services and products offerings, form of the product, applications of the final products, technology on which the product is based, and others. The report is also bifurcated the market on the basis of regions to analyze the growth pattern of the market in different geographical areas.

The Dengue Treatment Market report includes the leading advancements and technological up-gradation that engages the user to inhabit with fine business selections, define their future-based priority growth plans, and to implement the necessary actions. The global Dengue Treatment Market report also offers a detailed summary of key players and their manufacturing procedure with statistical data and profound analysis of the products, contribution, and revenue.

This Dengue Treatment Market report contains all aspects that are directly or indirectly related to the multiple areas of the global market. Our experts have carefully collated the global Dengue Treatment Market data and estimated the change in the forecast period. This information in the report helps customers make accurate decisions about market activity Dengue Treatment Market based on forecasting trends. This report also discusses current or future policy research or regulations that must be initiated by management and market strategies.

Global Dengue Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Dengue Treatment Market is segmented of the basis of treatment, drug class, drug, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on treatment, the dengue treatment market is segmented as medication, supportive care and vaccination.

Based on the drug class, the dengue treatment market is segmented into analgesics, antipyretics, vaccines and others.

Based on the route of administration, the dengue treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

Based on the distribution channel, the dengue treatment market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy.

Based on end user, the dengue treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

The Countries Covered In The Dengue Treatment Market Report Are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Global Dengue Treatment Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 Dbmr Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Dengue Treatment Market, By Type

8 Global Dengue Treatment Market, by disease type

9 Global Dengue Treatment Market, By Deployment

10 Global Dengue Treatment Market, By End User

11 Global Dengue Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Dengue Treatment Market, By Geography

13 Global Dengue Treatment Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

