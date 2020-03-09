Dengue Testing Market Global Insights and Analysis with Research Report 2020-2026

The “Dengue Testing Market” report 2020 is a comprehensive, professional and in-depth research of keyword that delivers significant data for those who are seeking information for the Dengue Testing industry. The keyword market report delivers the product specification, key strategies, future prospect and cost structure of the industry. The report also highlighted the future trends in the Dengue Testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The number of cases of dengue are growing rapidly during the past few years. Major regions of the world that are affected by dengue are Africa, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific. As per the numbers provided by WHO, the number of reported cases is continuously increasing.A rising prevalence of dengue virus has raised the demand for diagnostic kits, which is expected to drive the dengue testing market in the near future.

Presently, the diagnostic test kits that are available for testing dengue are less effective. Due to the unavailability of effective diagnostic tools and high price of existing test kits, a need has been created for cost effective test kits with high specificity and sensitivity. As a result, companies operating in the market are currently focusing on the development of cost-effective and reliable test methods for dengue testing.

In addition, increasing research and development activities to develop highly specific and sensitive diagnostic kits is also expected to create new growth opportunities for the manufacturers of dengue test kits. The major focus of the manufacturers is to develop point-of-care tests, which are rapid, sensitive and easy to use. Presently, a large number of methods for the detection of dengue virus are still dependent on cell culture and mice inoculation and such type of methods are slow and costly. Hence, there is a strong need of developing rapid, easy to use and sensitive methods for detection of dengue.

The prominent players in the global Dengue Testing market are:

Abnova, Roche Molecular Systems, Abbott Laboratories, InBios International, NovaTec Immundiagnostica, Sub.PerkinElmer, Quest Diagnostics, Certest Biotec, OriGene Technologies, Thermo Fisher

Dengue Testing Market segment by Types:

ELISA-Based Tests

RT-PCR Based Tests

Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test

Dengue Testing Market segment by Applications:

Hospitals

Public Health Laboratory

Diagnostic Centers

Others Top of Form

Global Dengue Testing Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

