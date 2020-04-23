Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market to Gain Momentum in the End-use Industry in the COVID-19 Lockdown

In the minimally invasive surgeries, small incisions are made on the body. A laparoscope is inserted through one of the incisions or openings to serve as a guide during the surgery. A laparoscope is a tube like instrument that has a lens and a light for viewing. Also, tiny surgical instruments are inserted through other openings in order to undertake the surgery.

The advantages of minimally invasive surgeries are that no large cuts are made in the body, there is a lower risk of infection and the recovery period from the surgery is also shorter. One of the main advantages of minimally invasive surgeries is the reduced amount of money that is spend on such kind of surgery as compared with traditional surgeries.

Company Profiles

Medtronic PLC

Aesculap, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Microline Surgicals, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Also, with the continuous technological innovations in the field of minimally invasive surgeries, such type of surgeries are getting more popular around the world. However, it needs to be noted that minimally invasive surgery is not suitable for all types of patients due to factors such as high body mass index, adhesions on the skin and other medical conditions.

Moreover, minimally invasive surgery can lead to complications like infection, bleeding, anesthesia and injury to organs.

The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 18,900 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the inflation systems segment is slated to touch a value of more than US$ 3,200 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The inflation systems segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the clinics end user segment will reach a value of about US$ 2,300 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The clinics end user segment is forecasted to account for nearly one-fifth of the total revenue share of the end user segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the cardiothoracic surgery segment is slated to reach a value of more than US$ 2,500 Mn in 2022. The cardiothoracic surgery segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the cardiothoracic surgery segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the United States minimally invasive surgical instruments market to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7% from 2017 to 2022.