Demand for Food Cultures to Increase from End-use Industries During COVID-19 Pandemic and Substantially Surge Revenues in the Global Market

Market Outlook

Changing lifestyle, increase in a number of working population as well as urbanization has fuelled the demand for processed food during the last decade. There is an increase in demand for processed food due to its ease and less in cooking time increased shelf life and improved nutritional qualities. Value adding and increasing shelf life is one of the major aspect helping the growth of the food processing sector. Microbes are used for food processing since ancient times. Food cultures are a group of micro-organisms like moulds, yeast or live bacteria. Food cultures are used in food production as they carry out the fermentation process in food ingredients. Fermentation helps to improve the organoleptic and nutritional qualities as well as to preserve perishable food ingredients Fermented food is thus popular for its health benefits and are easy to digest. Food cultures are mostly used in dairy and meat industry. With the increasing demand for processed and fermented food as well as an increase in the number of health-conscious people the food culture market is expected to grow positively during the forecast period.

To Get Free Sample Request Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25537

Growing Demand for Food cultures for food processing from the meat and dairy industry.

Food cultures are used in food processing for fermentation in order to increase the value of food products. The growing increasing number of health-conscious people, thus increasing the demand for food with microbes like probiotics as well as functional food is primary driving factor for the growth of food culture market. Increasing number of working population, the rise in income and preference of consumers for fermented food products are some other factor that is driving food cultures market. The food cultures are either naturally present in food or are added to during the food processing as a starter culture in order to impart the desired texture, flavor or acidity as well as increase the health benefits of products during the fermentation process. Some of the bacterial food cultures are used as probiotics and rest are used as a starter culture. The increasing use of probiotics is thus helping the bacterial food culture market to grow. Bacterial food cultures are used as starter cultures in the production of dairy products like yogurt, cheese, etc. as well as it is in meat products like pepperoni, dried ham, and salami. Yeast food cultures are used in process of baking and brewing of beer and wine. Moulds food cultures are popular in the production of various cheese and soy products. Thus with increasing health consciousness about people as well the preference for fermented food the food cultures market is anticipated to grow positively in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Global Food Culture: Market Segmentation

On the basis of micro-organism type, the global Food Culture market has been segmented as-

Bacteria

Yeast

Mould

On the basis of Application, the global Food Culture market has been segmented as-

Dairy Industry Cheese Yogurt Other fermented milk products

Meat Industry

Beverage Industry Beer Wine Others

Others

For More Details and Order Copy of this Report Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25537

Global Food Cultures Market: Key Players

The global food cultures market is growing rapidly. Some of the key players in the global food cultures market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont, BioGaia AB, Dohler, Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., DSMZ, Frutarom Health. More Companies are taking interest to invest in Food Cultures Market.