Demand for Displays to Record Heightened Growth During the Period 2016-2026

Increasing demand of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and TVs is creating explosive demand for displays. Smartphones is one of the important segments of consumer electronics which is experiencing high demand, especially for OLED displays. Further, consumer electronics such as notebooks and mobiles which were previously experiencing a downfall in demand, have also stabilized. One of the emerging markets for displays is wearable segment.
There are two major trends being noticed in the displays market. One is major players entering foldable display market. Big companies such as LG are investing in foldable OLED displays. Secondly, high growth in demand has been seen for head-up displays in automotive segment, as the automobiles are becoming more technology driven. Further, many manufacturers, especially in South Korea are shutting down older LCD fabs productive facilities as they are adopting new processes in some of their factories.
Global Displays Market: Drivers and Restraints
One of the important drivers for displays market is high adoption of flat panel displays. This arises from increasing demand for larger LCD TVs by consumers, high demand for smartphones with large screens, larger tablet PCs and automotive displays. Rapid fall in prices of flat panel displays has motivated the consumers to buy larger TVs, hence increasing the demand for displays.
Manufacturing issues pertaining to large scale production of flexible displays and its adoption by the consumers is one of the challenging issues faced by display manufacturers. Production of flexible displays in high volume is still going to take some time as many new tools and processes such as metrology, have to be developed. Further, higher selling prices of AMOLED displays is also a restraint for the market.
Global Displays Market: Market Segmentation
Segmentation on basis of Distribution Channel:
The major segments of Distribution Channel in displays market include:
- Distributors
- E-commerce
- Mass Merchants
- Re-seller
- Others
Segmentation on basis of Product Type:
The major segments of Product Type in displays market include:
- 3D Displays
- Conventional
- Flexible Display
- Transparent Display
Segmentation on basis of Technology:
The major segments of Technology in displays market include:
- CRT
- LCD
- LED
- OLED
- Plasma
- TFT LCD
- Others (E Ink, DLP, LCoS)
Segmentation on basis of End-user:
The major segments of End-user in displays market include:
- Automotive
- Commercial (Advertising and Public Display)
- Consumer Electronics
- Medical
- Retail
- Others (Industrial, Defense, Banking, Education)
Global Displays Market: Key Players
Some of the prominent players in the Displays market include: Samsung Electronics, LG, Innolux Corp, Philips, Sony Corporation, AU Optronics, Atmel, Corning, DuPont Display, Panasonic Corp.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Displays Market Segments
- Global Displays Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014
- Global Displays Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Global Displays Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
- Global Displays Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Displays Market includes
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
- Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
