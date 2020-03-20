Defoamer Market Trend, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Key Players and Future Forecast Report 2025

Defoamer Market studies a substance that is formed by trapping pockets of gas in a liquid or solid. A bath sponge and the head on a glass of beer are examples of foams. Antifoams are an effective remedy. A defoamer or an antifoaming agent is a chemical additive that reduces and hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids.

Commonly used agents are insoluble oils, polydimethylsiloxanes and other silicones, certain alcohols, stearates and glycols.

The worldwide market for Defoamer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Defoamer Market is spread across 139 pages, profiling 16 top companies

The additive is used to prevent formation of foam or is added to break foam already formed.

This report focuses on the Defoamer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Defoamer Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Dow Corning, Momentive, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Bluestar Silicones, Evonik Industries, Kemira, Elementis Specialties, Air Products, Ashland, BASF, BYK Additives & Instruments, Basildon Chemicals, LEVACO, BRB International and Nanjing SIXIN

Market Segment by Type covers:

Oil Based Defoamers

Water Based Defoamers

Silicone Based Defoamers

EO/PO Based Defoamers

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Pulping & Papermaking

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverages

Water & Waste Water

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Defoamer Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Defoamer Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Defoamer, with sales, revenue, and price of Defoamer, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Defoamer, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Defoamer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Defoamer sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

