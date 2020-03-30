Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Industry Analysis By Type, Implantable Defibrillators, External defibrillators, End-User And Top Key Players By 2023

The Business Research Company’s Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The Defibrillator devices and equipment industry consists of sales of heart related diagnostic devices and related services. The Defibrillator devices and equipment are designed to detect life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias. Defibrillator devices and equipment includes implantable cardioverter defibrillators, automatic external defibrillators, advanced life support units and wearable defibrillators.

Rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is one of the major drivers of the defibrillator devices and equipment market. According to American Heart Association (AHA), the annual incidence of SCA in people of any age is around 356,461. SCA is characterized by the complete cessation of cardiac activity and defibrillators are used to deliver therapeutic shock to the patient to revive the heart beat. Due to this, the market for defibrillators is forecasted to grow.

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market By Type:

Implantable Defibrillators

External defibrillators

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market By End User:

Hospitals

Pre-Hospitals

Public Access Market

Alternate Care Market

Home Healthcare

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market China Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market

……

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market are

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical LLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

ZOLL Medical Corporation

North America was the largest region in the defibrillator devices and equipment market in 2018, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The defibrillator devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

