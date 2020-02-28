Defense Counter-IED Systems MarketResearch 2019-2023 Market Share, Regional Analysis with Growth, Demand, Share and Research Report 2023

The global Defense Counter-IED Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Defense Counter-IED Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Defense Counter-IED Systems market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Defense Counter-IED Systems market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Defense Counter-IED Systems market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Oshkosh Defense

Rheinmetall Defence

Boeing Defense

Defence Land Systems India (DLSI)

Elbit Systems

iRobot Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Market Segment by Product Type

Counter IED vehicles

Electronic countermeasures

Detection systems

Unmanned systems

Market Segment by Application

Battle tanks

Mine resistant

Light weight vehicles

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Each market player encompassed in the Defense Counter-IED Systems market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Defense Counter-IED Systems market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

