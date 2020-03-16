Deep Learning Market Share, Size 2020, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2025: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Deep Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global deep learning market size is expanding at a robust rate. Deep learning is a subset of machine learning (ML) in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which imitates the workings of the human brain for processing big data and creating patterns. Also known as a deep neural network, it plays a vital role in data science, which includes statistics and predictive modeling. As a result, deep learning is widely employed in different industries, such as media, finance, medical, aerospace, defense and advertising, across the globe. For instance, it is used in driverless cars for recognizing a stop sign or distinguishing pedestrians from lampposts. Besides this, it assists in controlling consumer devices like tablets, smartphones, televisions and hands-free speakers.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/deep-learning-market/requestsample

Global Deep Learning Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing growth owing to the expanding applications of deep learning solutions in cybersecurity, database management and fraud detection systems. Additionally, they are employed in the healthcare sector to process medical images for disease diagnosis and offer virtual patient assistance, which in turn is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the burgeoning information technology (IT) sector, in confluence with the increasing trend of digitalization, is boosting the sales of deep learning solutions across the globe. Furthermore, the integration of these solutions with big data analytics and cloud computing is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, leading vendors in the industry are focusing on increasing research and development (R&D) activities to introduce improved hardware and software processing technologies for deep learning. Looking forward, the market value is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/deep-learning-market

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Software

2. Services

3. Hardware

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into software, services and hardware segments.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Image Recognition

2. Signal Recognition

3. Data Mining

4. Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been segregated into image recognition, signal recognition, data mining and others.

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

1. Security

2. Manufacturing

3. Retail

4. Automotive

5. Healthcare

6. Agriculture

7. Others

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the end use industry into security, manufacturing, retail, automotive, healthcare, agriculture and others.

Market Breakup by Architecture:

1. RNN

2. CNN

3. DBN

4. DSN

5. GRU

Based on the architecture, the market has been divided into RNN, CNN, DBN, DSN and GRU.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Middle East and Africa; North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Amazon Web Services (Amazon.com Inc.), Google LLC, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensory Inc., Pathmind, Inc., and Xilinx, Inc.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group