Deep Dive Into Solar Roofing Market To Observe Latest Trends Market Dynamics And Future Growth 2020 to 2027

Solar roofing is an arrangement of solar panels in a grid form designed to with the use of conventional roofing materials namely: asphalt shingle or slate, and are used to produce electricity. There are different type of solar roofing available in the market such as: On-Grid Type, Off- Grid Type, Hybrid, and Grid-interactive. Some of the major drivers of the solar roofing market are supportive government policies and initiatives and growing demand for solar systems in residential application.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. CleanMax Solar

2. Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

3. Jaksons Engineers

4. Hero Future Energies

5. Thermax Limited

6. UNI-SOLAR

7. Applied Solar, Inc.

8. Atlantis Energy Systems, Inc.

9. DRI Energy

10. Solengy Corp.

The high cost of installation, storage, as well as power conversion devices, and lack of adequate number of certified installers are some of the factors which may hamper the solar roofing market. However, the mounting prices of fossil fuels and declining costs of solar systems and energy storage devices are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for solar roofing market in the forecast period.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the solar roofing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the solar roofing market.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1. Solar Roofing Market – By Type

1.3.2. Solar Roofing Market – By Application

1.3.3. Solar Roofing Market – By Region

1.3.3.1. By Countries

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SOLAR ROOFING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.3. PEST ANALYSIS

4.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

4.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

4.3.3. Asia Pacific (APAC) – PEST Analysis

4.3.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

4.3.5. South America (SAM)- PEST Analysis

5. SOLAR ROOFING MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS