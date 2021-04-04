Decorative Concrete Market Growth Report (2020-2026) | HeidelbergCement AG, Sika AG, Boral Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd, BASF SE

The Decorative Concrete Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies in order to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually expanding their focus on product personalization by way of customer interaction.

To give better clarity of the market scenario, the report also analyzes customer preferences, the increasing levels of disposable incomes, and how these critical aspects can affect the global market scenario. The reader will also gain benefit from the analysis of the value chain, supply chain, and demand and supply dynamics that are derived after employing both primary and secondary sources for the research.

Key participants include

HeidelbergCement AG, Sika AG, Boral Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd, BASF SE, Bomanite India, Mcknight Custom Concrete, Inc, PPG Industries, Inc., Seacoast Concrete, Deco-Crete, LLC, and among others.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Stamped Concrete

Stained Concrete

Polished Concrete

Engraving Concrete

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Floors

Patios

Driveways & sidewalks

Walls

Ceiling

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Aims of the study:

To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market.

Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market.

Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume.

Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends.

Calculate capacity utilization rate.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the product types, floors account for the largest market share of ~25% in the year 2018 and are anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 6.3% during the forecast period. Decorative concrete floors are completely customizable and provide a great alternative to traditional floorings such as carpet, linoleum, tile, wood, stone, or marble. Color choices, patterns, textures, and finish options combine for limitless design possibilities.

Moreover, concrete is exceptionally long-lasting, durable, and easy to maintain. Applying a decorative treatment on existing concrete subfloors is an affordable and environmentally friendly option.

Firms working to spread decorative concrete globally have been focusing on building a market in Europe. The cement and concrete sector in Europe also plays an important role in the global decorative concrete market growth. Moreover, the increase in public spending has led to dedicated investments in the infrastructure and construction industry.

